COLLINSVILLE – Multiple streets will be receiving much needed attention as the Collinsville City Council unanimously approved a mill and overlay program at the May 24 meeting.

The ordinance is to award a mill and overlay contact to Rooters Asphalt in the amount of $304,411.20. This bid came in under the $350,096.72 engineer’s estimate and under the $400,000 budgeted.

According to Associate Engineer Kevin Madden, the project includes the mill and overlay of Northview Drive, Windridge Drive, West Clay Street and a portion of the Gateway Convention Center parking lot. Madden said the roads have significant cracking, including deformation to Northview Drive and by doing the mill and overlay the life of the road can be extended by as much as 20 years.

Included in this project is restriping the roads as well as curb repairs where needed. This work is scheduled to begin on June 13 and be completed by September 1. In other business, the council unanimously approved a contract with Rooters Asphalt for a sealing and striping program.

Madden stated this contract includes pavement patching, crack sealing, seal coating and restriping is what this contract is for. The work will be done on the parking lots at city hall(west side), the police department and the Gateway Convention Center.

The project was budgeted in the 2022 Capital Improvement plan at $87,500 and the bid came in at $57,201.68. Work is expected to start on June 27 and to be completed within 60 days from the start.

