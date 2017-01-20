Complete Game Notes

SIUE (5-15, 0-6 OVC) at

UT Martin (13-8, 3-3 OVC)

Sat., Jan. 21, 6 p.m.

Elam Center

Martin, Tenn.

TV: None

Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott)

OPENING TIP

This is the first time SIUE has started an Ohio Valley Conference season at 0-6. SIUE's first OVC win in 2015-16 came in its sixth game.

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is 11-37 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

Despite scoring 12 of the game's final 13 points, SIUE men's basketball dropped a 79-76 decision at Southeast Missouri State Thursday at the Show Me Center. Southeast Missouri freshman Denzel Mahoney knocked down a pair of free throws with 27 seconds to play to give the Redhawks their largest lead of the game at 78-64. Fueled by a full-court press and two SEMO turnovers, the Cougars ripped off a 12-1 run over the final 27 seconds of the game to pull within three points.

SERIES STUFF

UT Martin holds an 8-7 edge in 15 all-time meetings in the series, which dates back to when both schools were Division II. The Skyhawks have won two straight and three of four in the series.

