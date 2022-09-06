EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Alumni Association, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is inviting community members, students and alumni to join the fun at the seventh annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run.

“Cougars Unleashed is a fantastic, family-friendly opportunity to get some fresh air on our beautiful Edwardsville campus reconnect with fellow SIUE alumni and friends and be a part of our Homecoming Weekend celebrations,” said Nick Niemerg, assistant director of constituent relations in the Office of Alumni Affairs. “All proceeds from this event go to the SIUE Alumni Association Scholarship Fund to help support our students.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s run is offered both virtually and in-person, featuring 10K, 5K and one mile runs with prizes awarded for the top times in the 10K and 5K. The in-person event will take place at Birger Hall beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Participants will enjoy a pancake breakfast provided by Chris Cakes and post-run refreshments.

The virtual run can be completed anytime, anywhere between Sept. 17-24. To sign up for either the in-person or virtual run, visit runsignup.com/cougarsunleashed .

Later in the day, participants are invited to enjoy food, drinks and games at the Cougar Fan Zone from 4-7 p.m. at Korte Stadium. Register for the free event at siue-cougar-fan-zone. eventbrite.com .