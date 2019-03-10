Full Spring Tennis Fest Schedule

SIUE (4-5) vs George Mason (6-3)

Hilton Head, S.C.

Hilton Head Beach & Tennis

March 11 | 11:30 a.m.

SIUE vs South Carolina State (2-2)

Evian Tennis Center

Hilton Head, S.C.

March 12 | 12 p.m.

SIUE vs Savannah State

Savannah, Ga.

March 13 | 12 p.m.

Spring Tennis Fest: The 20-day event takes place from March 9-28, where numerous collegiate tennis teams from around the country compete in anywhere from 1-6 matches each. Matches are held at various venues around Hilton Head Islands, South Carolina.

Previously: The Cougars defeated Northern Illinois 4-3 Feb. 24 at the Edwardsville Y. SIUE's Ann-Christine Link won the deciding point in a thrilling three-set No. 6 singles match.

Hot Streak: SIUE's Callaghan Adams carries a 6-2 overall singles and doubles record in the last four matches. Adams and Maria Thibault are 3-1 in No. 2 doubles for the Cougars during that span.

Double Trouble: Link and Lara Tupper have won two straight No. 1 singles matches for SIUE. The duo is 4-4 on the season in No. 1 singles play.

Scouting the Patriots: George Mason started out the season 6-1 before dropping its last two matches. Sydney Green is 4-3 in No. 1 singles for the Patriots. Stephen Curtis is in his 14th season as head coach.

Scouting the Bulldogs: South Carolina State began the season 2-0, dropping its last two matches on the year. The Bulldogs will play North Carolina A&T State Sunday before playing the Cougars Tuesday.

Scouting the Tigers: The Cougars will travel to Savannah, Georgia, for a lone match with the Tigers.

Looking Ahead: Following the three-match road swing, the Cougars will begin their 2019 Ohio Valley Conference campaign. SIUE will play host to Jacksonville State March 23 and Eastern Illinois March 26, both set to be played at the Edwardsville Y.





