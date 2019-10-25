EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.— The SIUE Cougars shut out the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky 3-0 in an OVC game on Thursday.

"It's always great to get a shutout towards the end of the season," commented Head Women's Soccer Coach Derek Burton. "Towards the end of the season, points are needed, and this win helped us out."

The Cougars first scored at minute six with a goal from MacKenzie Litzsinger.

The team quickly responded again at the 19-minute mark with a goal from Courtney Benning, her third on the season.

The Cougars went into the half with a strong lead of 2-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

The last goal on the evening came from Litzsinger at the 57-minute mark. Litzsinger now has 11 goals on the season.

The Cougars outshot the Colonels 19-10 with seven of those being on frame.

In goal for the Cougars, Jensen Schoch recorded her third full shutout of the season, fourth overall. She also notched six saves on the evening.

"The players are growing, and we can continue to see that as the progress of the game," Burton added. "Our offense has been consistent and being able to keep the ball out of our own net shows the growth and the players accepting the coaching."

Tonight marks the seventh time this season the Cougars have at least scored three goals this season and the fourth time in the last five games they have scored three goals.

The team will be back in action on Sunday when they wrap-up the regular season at home against Morehead State, with kickoff set for 2 p.m.

More like this: