EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE Cougars and 31 other wrestling teams will converge on St. Charles, Missouri, Saturday for the Joe Parisi Open.

SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates said this will be a great opportunity to get ready for the upcoming stretch of dual matches for the Cougars.

"We have gotten better each week, but overall we have accomplished what we needed to accomplish," said Spates. "I feel like this November is going to prepare us for a tough December."

Among the 32 teams scheduled to compete at the Joe Parisi Open are several NCAA Division I squads. The list includes Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma and Chattanooga.

Freddy Rodriguez, who was idle last week, returns to the lineup this week. He is currently ranked 13th nationally at 125 pounds. Jake McKiernan is ranked 20th by FloWrestling at heavyweight.

SIUE's Nate Higgins, Jake Residori and Jake Tindle, all of whom did not compete last week at Maryville, are expected to return for this tournament.

"It will be good to get all of them back in the lineup," added Spates.

