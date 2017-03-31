Cougars seek improvement at SEMO
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE track and field will look for more progress and perhaps better weather as the team travels to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for the Joey Haines Invitational Friday and Saturday.
"Week one was about knocking the rust off and getting use to the outdoor atmosphere," said SIUE Head Coach Scott Block.
The outdoor elements, more specifically the rain, certainly were a factor as the Cougars started the outdoor season last week at the Joe Walker Invitational. Block said much of his team got a lesson in how to perform in less-than-ideal conditions. Some of this week's practice has been centered on making those adjustments.
"We're looking to improve where we can improve and just continue to progress with the training," Block said.
All events at the Joey Haines Invitational will be Saturday except for the hammer throw Friday.
Along with the Joey Haines Invitational, Block also announced that four SIUE distance runners would be competing in their first outdoor 10,000 this season. However, it will be closer to home Friday night at the Washington University Invite.
Erin Kennedy, Jess Clarke, Anthony Holshouser and Tyler Owens will join the field in St. Louis.
Block said those runners as well as the rest of the team heading to Cape Girardeau will be looking for top marks in week two of the outdoor season.
"There are so many athletes who are on the precipice of doing some big things." he said.
- Nichyria Byrd will compete in the long jump. "She has a lot of good performances indoor but has struggled outdoors. I'm hoping she has worked out her technical issues and will be able to put together a good performance this weekend," said Block.
- Megan Lauzon is the school record holder in the discus. "She has been progressing well. We changed her focus, and she is poised and ready to throw a national-qualifying mark. She was right off the mark so she just needs another foot on her throw," said Block
- Mladen Hristov set a personal best last weekend in the triple jump at 48 feet, 8.75 inches. "Hristov has been really consistent with his performances. He still has a lot of room to grow," added Block.
- Logan Webb posted a long jump of better than 22 feet this past weekend. "As a freshman, that's really exciting," said Block.
- Austin Lynch and Martinus Mitchell are both showing improvement in practice in the discus. "With the weather last week, Austin showed a lot of poise in the competition. I think he has a lot more in the tank for this weekend. Martinus is capable of throwing a national-qualifying distance this weekend."