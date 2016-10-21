Complete Game Notes

SIUE (7-5-3, 5-1-1 OVC)

at Tennessee Tech (8-5-3, 4-1-2 OVC)

Fri., Oct. 21, 3 p.m.

Cookeville, Tennessee

at Eastern Kentucky (10-4-0, 5-2-0 OVC)

Sun., Oct. 23, 12 p.m. CT

Richmond, Kentucky

LAST TIME: The Cougars kept themselves in the thick of the Ohio Valley Conference title race with a win over Austin Peay Friday and a tie with Murray State Sunday.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Sophomore Natalie Freeman earned OVC Goalkeeper of the Week honors after making seven saves in two games last week. She picked up her first career shutout in Friday's 1-0 win over Austin Peay.

CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE is playing its fifth season of Ohio Valley Conference play this year The Cougars are 29-22-5 all-time in the OVC and have one regular season title and one tournament title, both coming in 2014.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Cougars had two separate three-game road stints this year. Eight of the Cougars' first 13 games were away from home. Two of the Cougars' final three games are on the road.

SCOUTING THE GOLDEN EAGLES: Tennessee Tech is just three points off the lead in the OVC. The Golden Eagles have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home. Karigan Owens in the scoring leader with 13 points on three goals and a league-best seven assists. Kari Naerdemann is the OVC's top goalkeeper with a 0.71 goals against average.

SCOUTING THE COLONELS: Eastern Kentucky leads the OVC with 10 overall wins. The Colonels are two points off the lead and one point behind SIUE to start the weekend. Jordan Foster leads the team in scoring with points. Anna Hall has played all 14 games in goal and has a 1.00 goals against average.

SERIES STUFF: Tennessee Tech and SIUE have split six meetings in the all-time series. The Cougars won the last meeting in Cookeville, Tennessee, 2-0 in 2014. The Cougars are 6-2-1 all-time against Eastern Kentucky and have won three straight in the series.

HIGH SCORE: SIUE remains the highest scoring team in the OVC with 74 points. The Cougars lead the league with 25 goals and 24 assists.

SPREADING THE WEALTH: 18 players have at least an assist for the SIUE this season while 13 different players have scored a goal. Six different players have recorded a game-winning goal for the Cougars.

