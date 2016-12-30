Complete Game Notes

Game #14

Sat., Dec. 31, 12 p.m. CT

Edwardsville, Ill.

Vadalabene Center

SIUE Cougars (4-9, 0-0 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech (4-10, 1-0, OVC)

Live Video: OVCDigitalNetwork.com

Radio: 887 The Sound (T.J. Weber, Joe Pott)

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

PROMOTIONS

General admission tickets are only $1 and are good for both women's and men's games. Fans can get tickets at the Vadalabene Center Ticket Office on game day. Select concession items are also $1 (while supplies last).

LAST GAME

A robust offense spurred the SIUE to season-high scoring effort. The Cougars overtook Illinois State 92-80 with five players scoring double figures.

OVC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

After recording two of the top offensive performances of her collegiate career, Donshel Beck was named the OVC Player of the Week. Beck, a member of the All-Tournament team at the Hatter Classic, scored a career-high 27 points at Stetson. She added a 25-point effort in SIUE's come-from-behind win over Illinois State.



SCOUTING TENNESSEE TECH

Yaktavia Hickson scored 30 points as Tennessee Tech opened up OVC play with a 74-63 win at Southeast Missouri. Hickson leads the team and is second in the OVC in scoring with 17.3 points per game. Treyvonna Brooks is the team's leading rebounder at 7.1 per game.

SERIES STUFF

The series is tied 4-4 with the Cougars winning the last two outings. SIUE defeated Tennessee Tech 83-68 last season in Cookeville, Tenn.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Gwen Adams earned her sixth career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds against Illinois State.

THE TREY

SIUE is No. 2 in the OVC in three-point field goal percentage at 37.3 percent, trailing just Southeast Missouri (38.0).

CAREER HIGHS

Lauren White tied her career high with 20 points against Illinois State. Amri Wilder recorded a career-best 12 points off the bench against Northern Illinois, going 5 for 9 from the field.

HITTING YOUR FREE THROWS

Adams is No. 4 in the nation and No. 1 in the Ohio Valley Conference in free throw percentage at 95.1 percent. She is 58 of 61 from the line this season. She has made 24 in a row over the last four games.

TO THE LINE FOR TWO SHOTS

Donshel Beck leads the OVC in free throw attempts with 77 and is 21st nationally in that statistical category.

FROM THREE

Nakiah Bell is No. 6 in the OVC and 52nd nationally in three-pointers made with 32. Bell has hit four or more three-pointers in a game four times this season.

ON THE BOARDS

Sydney Bauman tied her career high rebounds total with 10 at Northern Illinois. She previously pulled down 10 rebounds against SIU Carbondale this season and Southeast Missouri last season.

600 OR MORE CLUB

SIUE has three current players among the top 40 in scoring all-time and each are playing in their third season of competition at SIUE. Adams is 33rd with 798 points. Beck jumped up to 34th overall with 733 points. Jones is 40th with 648 points.

OVC PICKS

SIUE women's basketball was picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference after advancing to the conference tournament semifinals for the second straight year.

