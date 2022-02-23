SIUE Cougars (10-19, 4-12 OVC) vs. Austin Peay Governors (10-16, 6-10 OVC)

Thursday, February 24, 7:30 p.m.

First Community Arena (4,000)

Edwardsville, Illinois

LAST TIME

SIUE built a big lead and ran away from Eastern Illinois Thursday. The Cougars defeated the Panthers 66-52 to sweep the season series for the first time. The Cougars used a 7-0 run after Eastern Illinois scored the first basket of the game, and SIUE never looked back. Another run of 8-0 put SIUE up 33-13 with two minutes to play before halftime. The Cougars led 33-16 at the break. SIUE pushed its lead to as many as 29 in the second half, before resting many of the regulars.

DOUBLE DIGIT WINS

SIUE has won 10 games for the first time since the 2018-19 season and the sixth time since moving to Division I play.

CONFERENCE CALL

SIUE is playing its 11th Ohio Valley Conference season. The Cougars are 57-128 in OVC play. Head Coach Brian Barone has a 16-37 record in OVC play.

LAST MEETING

Austin Peay scored the final eight points of the second overtime period to score a come-from-behind 68-63 win over SIUE Jan. 31 at the Dunn Center. Overtime wasn't the first time the Governors were forced to comeback. The Cougars led for 35 minutes, and never trailed in the game until Elijah Hutchins-Everett put Austin Peay on top 50-48 with 1:30 to play in regulation. Courtney Carter scored on a driving layup with 1:13 left to tie the score at 50, which is where it stayed until overtime. Shaun Doss, Jr. Doss led SIUE with 18 points and eight rebounds.

TAYLOR TO MISS REMAINDER OF SEASON

Guard Ray'Sean Taylor will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Taylor sustained the injury in the second half of SIUE's game at Southeast Missouri Jan. 29, undergoing immediate testing and a subsequent MRI which revealed the ligament tear. Taylor sat out the 2020-21 season with the same injury, which he sustained in August 2020. Taylor led SIUE in scoring 14 times, scored in double figures in 19 of 21 games, and scored 20 or more points in a game nine times. He remains the leading scorer among first-year players in the country at 17.6 points per game. Taylor won the OVC Freshman of the Week award five times this season.

HOME SWEET HOME

SIUE play its remaining two games at First Community Arena.

