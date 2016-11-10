Complete Game Notes

SEASON OPENERS

SIUE is 23-13 all-time in season openers. The two teams also met Nov. 22, 1985, in a season opener at South Dakota. The Coyotes won that contest 59-54.

EXHIBITION SEASON

Sidney Smith and Lauren White led all scorers with 14 points in SIUE's lone exhibition contest, a 69-60 victory over Lindenwood, a Division II school from Missouri. Micah Jones scored 10 in her return to the Cougar lineup after suffering a season-long injury during last season's exhibition contest.

STARTERS RETURNING

SIUE has three starters returning to the roster this season - Smith, Donshel Beck and Gwen Adams.

OVC PICKS

SIUE women's basketball was picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference after advancing to the conference tournament semifinals for the second straight year.

NEWCOMERS

SIUE welcomes six newcomers to the 2016-17 roster. Nakiah Bell (St. Louis, Mo.) was a transfer from Iowa State. Cassidy Sherman is the team's lone senior and played four seasons with the SIUE women's soccer team. Elina Berzina is a transfer from Independence Community College. Maddy Greeling is a freshman from Brighton, Illinois. Cloe Churchill is a freshman from Canton, Illinois. Dearria Watson is a freshman from Salem, Illinois.

SCORING ATTACK

Donshel Beck is the team's top returning scorer and rebounder with 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. She had seven double-doubles last season and eight for her career.

31 CLUB

Beck, Adams and Lauren White are the only returners who played in all 31 games last season.

NEW COACH ON STAFF

Dodie Dunson was named an assistant coach for the Cougars in June. He spent the last two seasons as a Director of Basketball Operations at Western Illinois

SHOOTING THE TREY

Smith has 118 career three-pointers and is No. 7 all-time at SIUE. The school record holder is Whitney Sykes with 277 from 2004 to 2008. Smith tied the single-game record for three-pointers with eight against Austin Peay, joining record holders Whitney Sykes (05-06) and Jazmin Hill (11-12).

SCORING EXPERIENCE

SIUE has three current players among the top 50 in scoring all-time and each have played two seasons of competition. Adams is 38th with 659 points. Jones is 40th with 597 points. Beck is 44th with 539 points

FROM THE LINE

SIUE made more free throws (508) last season than six other OVC schools attempted.

TRAVEL SCHEDULE

SIUE continues this road swing at South Dakota State Sunday followed by Saint Louis (Nov. 17).

HOME OPENER

SIUE's home opener is Nov. 23 against SIU Carbondale at 7 p.m. It is the longest wait for an SIUE home opener of the NCAA Division I era and the longest since the Cougars opened the 2007-08 season against Bellarmine Nov. 29, 2007.

TOURNAMENT TIME

The Cougars scheduled two tournaments this season beginning with the Air Force Tournament Dec. 2-3. SIUE also travels to DeLand, Florida, for the Stetson Tournament Dec. 19-20.

