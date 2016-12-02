Complete Game Notes

SIUE (4-3) at

No. 10 Indiana (5-1)

Fri., Dec. 2, 6 p.m. CT

Bloomington, Indiana

Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott)

Video: ESPN3.com

OPENING TIP

SIUE now has four nonconference Division I wins. That is the most Division I nonconference wins, eclipsing three by last year's team.

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is now 10-25 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

SIUE scored the first 12 points of the game, built a 20-point halftime lead and held out for a 76-64 win over Grand Canyon Monday at GCU Arena. Burak Eslik opened the scoring with a three-pointer to get the Cougars off and running just over a minute into the game. Jalen Henry scored four points, Christian Ellis added three and Carlos Anderson scored two to give SIUE a 12-0 lead at the first media timeout with 15:11 remaining in the first half. SIUE finished the half on an 8-0 run, punctuated by an Eslik three-pointer with seven seconds left and the Cougars held a 45-25 halftime lead.

SERIES STUFF

The Cougars and Hoosiers have met once. SIUE lost at Indiana in December 2010 as part of the IBN Las Vegas Classic.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Harris is squaring off against his former college coach Tom Crean tonight. The Cougars' head coach played three seasons at Marquette under Crean. On Dec. 19, Harris' team will face Green Bay where his coaching career began. The Cougars will take on Harris' alma mater Marquette Dec. 21.

FRESHMAN HONORS

Ellis has earned back-to-back Freshman of the Week honors in the OVC. Ellis scored a career-high 16 points against SIU Carbondale. Last week he averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 assists per game.

RANK AND FILE

Since making the jump to NCAA Division I in 2008, SIUE has faced five opponents ranked in the Top 25. The Cougars are 0-5 in those games. The last ranked opponent SIUE played was Missouri (No. 15 AP/No. 17 USA Today) to open the 2012-13 season. The Cougars lost 83-69.

