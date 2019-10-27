MOREHEAD, Ky.— The Cougars fell short to the Eagles of Morehead State, 3-2 on Saturday in an Ohio Valley Conference match. They fell to the Eagles by scores of 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 27-25 and 10-15.

"I am really proud of how this team responded after sets one and two," commented Head Volleyball Coach Kendall Paulus.

Leading the way for the Cougars was Hope Everett who ended the day with 11 kills, while hitting .276. Rachel McDonald was another contributor to the team's offense by tallying 10 kills.

McDonald recorded her eleventh double-double of the season. In addition to her 10 kills, she also had 12 digs.

"We served tough today and blocked well again," Paulus added. "We are ready to keep working on our efficiency and kill percentage. We have a lot of opportunity there and room for fast growth."

The team out blocked the Eagles 11-7 with Everett and Savannah Christian contributing a total of five blocks each.

"Today showed that we have a lot of great players that can adjust well to any position," Paulus stated.

Others contributing to the Cougar's efforts include Kiana Fields who ended the day with 8 kills and 10 digs, Christian who contributed seven kills and Jordyn Klein with 22 digs.

The team will continue OVC play on the road as they travel to play Murray State on Friday, with game time set for 6 p.m.

