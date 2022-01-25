MARTIN, Tenn. – SIUE men's basketball dropped a 76-70 decision Monday night at UT Martin in the final game of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference road trip.

The Cougars have lost four straight and fell to 7-12 overall and 1-5 in OVC play. UT Martin snapped a five-game losing streak with the win and improved to 7-13 and 3-5.

Both teams struggled to find their shots early in the game. The Cougars held a 17-14 lead at 8:04 in the first half after a baseline jumper from Jonathan Kurtas. UT Martin went ahead on four consecutive free throws and extended the lead on a three to cap a 7-0 run. The Skyhawks made it a 9-1 push before SIUE scored its next field goal. UT Martin finished the half on a 20-5 run to lead 34-22 at the break.

After shooting just 22 percent from the field in the first, SIUE connected on 52 percent of its field goal attempts after halftime, but the game was decided on the free throw line, where the Cougars missed 11 shots (13-24). They were 11-20 from the stripe in the second half.

"We missed the front ends of some one-and-ones and that adds up," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "There is a lot we have to work on."

UT Martin, conversely, shot only 35 percent from the field but buried 29 of 31 (94 percent) free throw attempts.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars saw three players score in double figures, with Shaun Doss, Jr. and Shamar Wright leading the way with 15 points apiece. Ray'Sean Taylor added 12 points, including 10 in the second half.

Doss led SIUE with eight rebounds as the Cougars outpaced the Skyhawks on the boards 46-42.

"We made a run and we'd cut it to seven or nine and then gave up some quick baskets," Barone said. "We struggled to score until the end when we saw some shots go in."

UT Martin was led by KJ Simon's 24 points. David Didenko scored 14 points and Kobe Jeffries (12) and Bernie Andre (11) also finished in double figures.

"We knew it was going to be a battle," Barone said. "You can't come in and shoot 13-24 from the free-throw line and have success in this league."

The Cougars will return home for a Thursday night contest with Tennessee State before returning to road for two more.

"We need to regroup," Barone said. "We have a group of guys that are hurting right now. It's been eight days and four games. We need to stick together mentally as much as physically, and we will."

More like this: