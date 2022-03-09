CARBONDALE – Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a pair of home runs and knocked in seven runs Tuesday, but it wasn't enough for the Cougars as SIUE dropped an 18-13 contest at SIU Carbondale.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Cougars (6-5). SIUC improved to 10-2.

Josh Ohl opened the game with his fifth home run of the year to put SIUE up 1-0. It is the second time this season Ohl has homered to start the game. But the Salukis quickly answered. Four walks, two hit batters and two wild pitches led to three runs in the first for Carbondale, which then scored six times in the second inning on six hits to lead 9-1.

"We just didn't come out very strong on the mound," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said.

It was the Cougars turn to answer, scoring six times in the third inning which included Owusu-Asiedu's first home run. Brady Bunten drove in two and Ole Arntson added an RBI. Owusu-Asiedu's second home run, in the fifth inning, put SIUE on top at 10-9.

Good to see our guys continue to fight and get back to a lead," Lyons said.

SIUC scored regained the lead with a three-run bottom of the fifth and the Salukis tacked on three more in the sixth lead 15-10. Bunten, Owusu-Asiedu and Brennan Orf each collected RBIs in a three-run SIUE seventh to trim the lead to 15-13.

The Salukis also scored three times in the seventh for the 18-13 final.

Six SIUE pitchers worked in the game with only former Saluki Kyle Dixon working two innings. He allowed a run on a hit and struck out three.

"We weren't able to multiple innings together," Lyons said. "Kyle did a nice job in the third and fourth innings to allow us to take the lead."

Alex Scherer (0-2) suffered the loss in relief. He allowed four runs in an inning of work. Taylor Bruninga pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, without allowing a run. He struck out two.

"Taylor threw well again over the last couple of innings," Lyons added.

Owusu-Asiedu finished 3-5 with the two home runs and seven RBIs. Bunten also had three hits. He drove in three runs and scored three times.

"The offense continued from a good weekend," Lyons said. "Brady and Avery had good days with multiple hits and multiple RBIs."

SIUC first baseman J.T. Weber led the Salukis with three hits and three RBIs.

Jake Combs worked two innings in relief, allowing three runs, but earned the win for Carbondale.

SIUE returns home for a weekend series with Oakland at Simmons Complex.

