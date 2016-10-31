EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's soccer will appear in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament for the fourth time in five seasons, after advancing past Austin Peay in penalty kicks Sunday at Korte Stadium.

The Cougars won the shootout 5-4. Cory Levels, Peyton Roehnelt, Becca Jostes, Taylor Reynolds, and Avery Anderson converted penalty kick attempts for SIUE.

SIUE is now 8-7-4 overall. Austin Peay finishes its season at 10-6-4.

Despite outshooting the Governors 9-4 through regulation and overtime, SIUE couldn't solve the Austin Peay defense of goalkeeper Lindsey Todd.

"Austin Peay is always a good team that is always up for a game," SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton said. "We expected nothing less. They had a good day. It was frustrating for us on the offensive end of things. We did a lot of good stuff we just could get the goal."

Todd finished with four saves including several diving stops to keep the game scoreless.

"We stuck with it and our mentality carried over into overtime and in to the penalty kicks," Burton said. "We were very positive and felt really good going into it. That being said, anything can happen once you get there. We're fortunate to be moving on."

SIUE goalkeeper Juli Rossi was credited with just a single save through 110 minutes, but recorded the biggest of the day, diving to her right to stop Maggie Ethridge's first-round kick.

"If you can save their first kick, not only does it help us feel comfortable, but it potentially could affect the other group because the screws are tightened a little more," Burton said. "Juli did a great job. (Assistant Coach) Sam (Thomas) has been working with our goalkeepers the last couple of weeks preparing for pk's."

Burton also expressed confidence in his shooters, all of who converted on their shots.

"I had no doubt that the 10 that we put out there would be able come through for us," he said. "Sure enough they are five-for-five."

SIUE will face top-seeded Murray State in the semifinals Friday at 2 p.m. The Cougars and Racers played a 1-1 tie during the regular season.

"It's going to be a challenge going to their field," Burton said. "It's definitely something that we are up for and we are looking forward to."

