OXFORD, Ala. – Baylee Douglass tossed a three-hit shutout as SIUE softball advanced at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament at Choccolocco Park.

SIUE defeated Morehead State 1-0 and will await the winner of the Eastern Illinois-Murray State game that is currently underway. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. The SIUE game will follow the Eastern Kentucky-Jacksonville State matchup.

SIUE, 25-25, benefitted from two double plays on defense while Douglass used just 89 pitches to dispatch Morehead State, which ended its season with a 26-27 record. Douglass improved to 15-11 with her sixth shutout of the season.

Allison Rager took the loss for Morehead State, allowing six hits. She finished the season 14-7.

SIUE scored the game's only run in the second inning. Allison Smiley was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a bunt sacrifice by Amy Hunt. After Morehead State picked up an out, Haley Adrian singled home Smiley with a base hit to center field.

Jordan LaFave took the team lead in hits for the season after tallying two against the Eagles. Alyssa Heren, who made a catch against the fence in the top of the seventh, joined Adrian, Tess Eby and Talisa Morton with hits.

