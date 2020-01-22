BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department obtained felony charges Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court against David M. Walker, 43, of 126 Lenora St., Cottage Hills, for Aggravated Stalking, Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Criminal Damage to Property Over $500.00.

The charges stem from a series of events in which Walker repeatedly violated a Madison County Order of Protection, which he knew or should have known would cause the petitioner to fear for her safety or suffer other emotional distress, to include responding to the petitioners residence, an area business the petitioner was patronizing, and intentionally damaging the petitioner's vehicle.

Police said Walker damaged the petitioner’s vehicle on the evening of January 18, 2020, while it was parked at a Bethalto area business that the petitioner was patronizing. A Bethalto officer located and attempted to stop Walker in his vehicle, at approximately 11:30 p.m., after he damaged the petitioner’s vehicle. Walker fled from the officers, through a Bethalto subdivision and into Cottage Hills, where he abandoned his vehicle on Lenora Street and fled on foot. Officers pursued Walker on foot and apprehend him.

Walker’s bond was set at $50,000.

