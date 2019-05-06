Cottage Hills Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire
May 6, 2019 10:04 AM May 7, 2019 5:58 AM
COTTAGE HILLS - A fire started at 4:30 a.m. Monday in Cottage Hills at destroyed a home at 650 Wood River Avenue.
Multiple area fire departments battled and extinguished the blaze as quickly as they could.
The home was a total loss and no known cause of the fire was yet released, by the Cottage Hills Fire Department.
