Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

COTTAGE HILLS - A fire started at 4:30 a.m. Monday in Cottage Hills at destroyed a home at 650 Wood River Avenue.

Article continues after sponsor message

Multiple area fire departments battled and extinguished the blaze as quickly as they could.

The home was a total loss and no known cause of the fire was yet released, by the Cottage Hills Fire Department.

More like this:

Firefighters Tackle Major Brush Fire At Culp Lane Overpass
Mar 11, 2025
Local Firefighters Battle Shed Blaze in Cottage Hills Backyard
Jan 27, 2025
Cottage Hills Woman Charged After Stealing From Elderly Victim
Mar 4, 2025
Dump Truck Collision In Alton Causes Power Outage for 2,800 Customers
Mar 18, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Tom Beiermann Offers 35 Years of Experience
Mar 19, 2025

 