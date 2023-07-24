COTTAGE HILLS - Cottage Hills Fire Protection District members were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Monday for a fully involved garage fire in the 500 block of Wood River Avenue in Cottage Hills.

Mutual Aid was requested from Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, and Meadowbrook Fire Departments.Fosterburg Fire Department covered CHFPD’s station while on scene. IEMA was also at the scene providing water to firefighters. There were no injuries in the incident.

No cause was yet released for the fire, although the garage appears a total loss.

