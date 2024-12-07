ALTON - Alton Police Correctional Officer Abrielle Roy has graduated from the SWIC Corrections Officer Academy, marking a significant milestone in her career in law enforcement.

The graduation ceremony took place recently, celebrating her dedication and commitment to serving the community.

Roy's achievement reflects her hard work and perseverance throughout the training program. The academy is known for its rigorous curriculum designed to prepare individuals for the challenges of a career in corrections.

In a statement, the Alton Police expressed pride in Roy's accomplishments, stating, “We are excited to see her continue to grow in her career and make a positive impact.”

The community has shown support for her journey, emphasizing the importance of dedicated professionals in the field of corrections.

