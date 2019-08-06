ALTON – August is “half-price” membership month at the Riverbender Community Center. Individual memberships are only $20 and families with up to four children can purchase a family membership for just $30. Students wishing to become members can take advantage of the 50 percent discount through August 31.

“Memberships are valid for one year from the date of purchase,” Riverbender Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman said. “Current members who need to renew their membership can also take advantage of this special offer.”

Allsman said memberships are not required for students to attend RBCC programs, but members receive half-price admission.

Meanwhile, the After School Program at the RBCC hopes to grow by getting younger. The program will now accept students in grades 3 through 8, instead of just middle school students.

The After School Program begins Thursday, August 15, and is open from 3-6 p.m. weekdays. The daily cost is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. A semester rate of $300 per student is also available, which equates to about $3 per day. School bus transportation is provided from St. Mary’s Middle School (for middle school students only) and Alton Middle School. And the RBCC is working to secure bus transportation from East, West and North elementary schools as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re looking forward to some new opportunities in our After School Program this year,” Allsman said. “We’re working on scheduling some programming that will be both entertaining and instructive. It will be a fun opportunity for students to learn through interaction.”

Allsman said the expanded programming would include interactive sessions possibly covering topics like art, music, theater, computer imaging, life skills training, money handling skills, robotics, gardening, and scores of others.

“And of course, Hayner Library remains a great partner,” Allsman said. “The library visits the After School Program every Wednesday and provides reading, games, activities and a monthly ‘Movie and Pizza’ day.”

Allsman said the program also provides quiet time for homework completion and tutoring is available for homework help.

To enroll a student in the RBCC afterschool program, or to purchase or renew a membership, just contact Allsman at 618-465-9850 ext. 212 or by email at jeff@riverbendercommunitycenter.org.

CORRECTION was made to clarify that transportation from St. Mary's Catholic School is limited to middle school students only.

More like this: