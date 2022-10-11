GODFREY – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close the Piasa Access Area parking lot and boat ramp to both vehicle and foot traffic beginning Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The closure will last for a duration of approximately one week during which time asphalt improvement work of the parking lot will occur. Further information will be made available when these areas are again accessible for recreation.

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.