Corps Of Engineers Announces Temporary Closure Of Maple Island
October 7, 2020 9:38 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Maple Island in West Alton, MO to all vehicles, pedestrians and fishermen from October 14, 2020 through October 19, 2020 until further notice due to parking lot and roadway repair work.
For more information please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.