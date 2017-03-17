GLEN CARBON - The Madison County Coroner’s report issued Friday said the preliminary finding was Justin Campbell, 37, a person identified deceased in the residence on 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon on Thursday, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the residence at 7:54 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2017, by by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Sakina T. Hall.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The wound was through-and-through and no projectile was recovered during the autopsy or at the scene, the coroner's report said. As a result, ballistics comparison with the weapon that was recovered from Cristy Campbell’s submerged vehicle at Silver Lake by investigators of the Madison County Sheriff Office will not be possible.

Efforts to determine ownership and weapon identification are ongoing. Carbon monoxide testing will be performed to determine if Justin Campbell suffered from any smoke inhalation from the ensuing structure fire.

More like this:

Haine Announces 30-Year Prison Sentence For Defendant Convicted Of Alton Murder
Mar 19, 2025
Community Christmas 2024 Once Again Delivered Joy To Countless Area Families In Need
Jan 14, 2025
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
Mar 30, 2025
Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025
Granite City Man Facing Fourth Domestic Battery Case
Mar 19, 2025

 