GLEN CARBON - The Madison County Coroner’s report issued Friday said the preliminary finding was Justin Campbell, 37, a person identified deceased in the residence on 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon on Thursday, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the residence at 7:54 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2017, by by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Sakina T. Hall.

Article continues after sponsor message

The wound was through-and-through and no projectile was recovered during the autopsy or at the scene, the coroner's report said. As a result, ballistics comparison with the weapon that was recovered from Cristy Campbell’s submerged vehicle at Silver Lake by investigators of the Madison County Sheriff Office will not be possible.

Efforts to determine ownership and weapon identification are ongoing. Carbon monoxide testing will be performed to determine if Justin Campbell suffered from any smoke inhalation from the ensuing structure fire.

More like this: