ALTON - The Madison County Coroner's Office today identified a 17-year-old victim and her grandmother who died in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, 2022, near Hamel. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140.

The 17-year-old was Ciara Renee Macon, of Alton, and the grandmother was Sheila M. Macon.

Ciara Macon was pronounced deceased by Madison County Coroner’s Office Senior Investigator Diondra Horner at 8:41 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2022. She was an occupant in a 2016 Nissan Rogue that was struck on the passenger side by a semi-tractor trailer.

Sheila M. Macon was also pronounced deceased at the scene. The coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed to aid in determining the cause of death.

The case remains under active investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.