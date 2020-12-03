ALTON - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is now identifying the victim of a tragic fatal fire in Alton, on Wednesday, (December 2, 2020) morning, as Leroy Scales, 87.

Scales was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner's Investigator Kelsey Jones at 3:58 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The coroner's office said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning and indicated that the decedent suffered from smoke inhalation. Carbon monoxide screening as well as routine alcohol and drug testing will also be performed.

The autopsy failed to reveal any evidence of violence or foul play. The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Alton Police Department, the Alton Fire Department, and the Illinois Office of State Fire Marshal.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time, but are under the direction of Cathy Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton. Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

