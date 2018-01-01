EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner's Office sent out a reminder about the Wind Chill Advisory set until noon Tuesday for residents.

The advisory began Saturday evening. The Coroner's Office reminded residents of the danger of this wind chill advisory with the following:

"This will mean exceptionally brutal wind chill temperatures ranging as low as minus 24 degrees. Stay alert. Stay inside. Make sure that your special needs relatives are not outdoors and check on them. Pets need to be brought inside.

"Frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes. If you have to venture outdoors, make sure that you have no exposed skin and wear gloves and a hat. A little preparation can prevent a great deal of misery."

The Coroner's Office concluded with some wise words of wisdom: "Take time to be safe."

