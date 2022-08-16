HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will be released in the morning once the family is notified about the fatality.

Article continues after sponsor message

[ALSO: Lane Closure on Route 3 in Madison County]

Hartford Police, South Roxana Police, and Hartford Fire Department responded to the accident. The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene once the others arrived.

Motorists should avoid that area if at all possible. Police blocked part of Illinois Route 3 after they arrived on the scene to keep traffic away from the accident for reconstruction.

More like this: