EDWARDSVILLE - Criminal charges have been secured against two individuals who are alleged to have stolen an injured man’s wallet after he was involved a Feb. 25 vehicle crash, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Friday.



The people charged were:



Jeanette Supancic

Female/Black, DOB: 07/14/1964

and

Mikel Chalmers, II

Male/Black, DOB: 01/09/1983

The two were each charged through warrant applications to the Madison County State’s Attorney by the Pontoon Beach Police Department with: Unlawful Use of Credit Card (Class 4 Felony), Burglary (Class 2 Felony), and Theft from a Person (Class 3 Felony).

The two allegedly entered a motor vehicle following a crash and removing a wallet and credit cards from the crash victim.

Supancic had earlier been charged on petition of the Collinsville Police Department for Unlawful Use of Credit Card as a result of using the pilfered card in Collinsville’s jurisdiction.

The burglary and theft occurred after the suspects entered the vehicle of decedent:

Robert A. Galvan

Male/White, 30 years

Collinsville, Illinois

Galvan's vehicle had left the roadway at Illinois State Route 111 near Sand Prairie Lane in Pontoon Beach, Illinois in the early morning of Feb. 25, 2017 and removed the wallet of Galvan from his person.

After the initial crash and alleged theft, Galvan left his vehicle and was walking northbound in the southbound lane of traffic of Route 111 when he was struck by a 2009 Pontiac G8 driven by:

Travis A. Sacket

W/M, DOB 02/01/1996

Granite City, Illinois

Galvan was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:27 a.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Todd R. Ballard. Galvan died as the result of blunt head and chest trauma. Galvan had a blood alcohol of .367 at the time of his death.

There were no charges filed against Sacket who remained at the scene after striking Galvan. Galvan’s death was ruled as accidental on April 4, 2017. The fatal incident was investigated by the Pontoon Beach Police Department with the assistance of Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction.

The investigation of the theft was carried out by investigative staff of the Pontoon Beach Police Department, Collinsville Police Department, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Additional investigation related to the credit card usage is also being carried out by the Wood River Police Department with review of their findings to follow.

Authorities are still trying to piece together Galvan’s activities prior to the crash. Anyone with information pertaining to where Galvan was at or who he was with from midnight February 25th until the time of the crash is being encouraged to contact the Madison County Coroner’s Office at (618) 692-7478.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

