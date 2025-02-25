CARLINVILLE - A single motor vehicle accident on Fosterburg Road in rural Brighton, resulted in the death of a 63-year-old man on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya announced on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, that Floyd E. Collins, a resident of Carlinville, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:55 p.m. on that Thursday.

The coroner said an autopsy was performed the following day, with preliminary results indicating that Collins suffered multiple blunt-force injuries.

Kravanya added that the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently under investigation by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

Further details regarding the accident have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

