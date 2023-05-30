ALTON - Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn confirmed on Tuesday morning an autopsy has been completed on a male subject discovered Friday evening in Wood River Creek at the overpass with East Broadway in Alton. Nonn said there was nothing that revealed anything criminal in nature about the death.

Nonn said he couldn’t release at this time the cause of death but said it was a 33-year-old male who was found.

Alton Police and Alton Fire responded to the scene, assisted by East Alton Police. The coroner’s office was then called to the scene.