EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Monday morning that the death investigation surrounding two Glen Carbon residents who died on March 16, 2017, has been concluded by authorities.

In the morning hours of March 16, the body of decedent: Justin L. Campbell, black male, 37, of Glen Carbon, was found in his home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon following a residential structure fire. The coroner said subsequent autopsy and investigation revealed that Campbell died of a gunshot wound to the head at the hands of: Cristy L. Campbell, a white female, 32, of the same Dogwood Lane address in Glen Carbon.

Justin and Cristy Campbell were divorced at the time of death. Later the morning of March 16, 2017, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department investigated a vehicle in Silver Lake, off of Illinois Route 143, in Highland. Following a search of the lake, the body of Cristy Campbell was recovered.

The coroner said the autopsy of Cristy Campbell concluded that she died as the result of “probable drowning complicated with hypothermia.” The coroner said the investigation did not yield enough information as to decedent Cristy Campbell’s state of mind and intent at the time of her demise resulting in the manner of death being ruled as undetermined.

Toxicology testing of Cristy Campbell revealed the presence of caffeine, nicotine and nicotine metabolite, as well as alcohol at .012.

As a routine course in the death investigation, toxicological testing was also performed on Justin Campbell as well which revealed the presence of caffeine, nicotine metabolite, marijuana and its metabolites, along with a 7 percent saturation of carbon monoxide – a level that may be found in cigarette smokers.

The investigation, conducted by the Glen Carbon Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, Illinois Office of State Fire Marshal, as well as the Coroner’s Office has failed to reveal any additional parties being involved in these deaths.

