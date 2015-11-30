Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that a career staff investigator at the Coroner’s Office has achieved an advanced investigator certification, thereby being one of only 196 death investigators nationwide who have earned this distinction.

Coroner’s Investigator Shane P. Liley of Alton, was awarded board certification and “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators (ABMDI) on Nov. 19, 2015.

ABMDI is a voluntary national, not-for-profit, independent professional certification board established to promote professionalism amongst death investigators in coroner and medical examiner jurisdictions throughout the United States. The board certification process includes successful previous completion of basic certification, the accumulation of a minimum of 4,000 hours death investigation experience, character and background assessment, and a five and one-half hour written examination in essay and multiple choice format.

“Investigator Liley is an accomplished, experienced investigator that serves the citizens of Madison County well with devotion and dedication to his job,” said Coroner Nonn. “This onward and upward desire to achieve professionalism is what I want my staff to provide to the taxpayers.” All career investigative staff of the coroner’s office have fulfilled a minimum of basic Diplomate status with ABMDI. Liley now joins Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Smith and Supervisory Investigator Debbi von Nida who previously attained the advanced certification.

“I’m very proud that we have one-hundred percent Diplomate level certification of the career staff and it is even more striking that Madison County has three Fellows of the total of fourteen in the State of Illinois,” Nonn added.

Liley, a 10-year veteran of the coroner’s office, also holds an associate of applied science degree in Criminal Justice from Lewis and Clark Community College and is active in the St. Louis Metropolitan Major Case Squad. His educational background as a coroner was rounded out by his background in emergency medical service as a paramedic. He had previously served in the Missouri Air National Guard from 1998 to 2004. Liley, a Madison County native, resides in Alton with his wife, Angie and daughter Nicole.

