ROXANA - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified an Owensboro, Kentucky, man that tragically lost his life following a job site-related accident at the Phillips 66 Refinery, 900 South Central, Roxana.

Nonn said the victim was a project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging, a subcontractor at the refinery. During the operation of the crane, a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the crane to overturn.

"The victim sustained head trauma," Nonn said. "A second male worker, who was the crane operator, was also injured and transported to a local hospital."

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner’s Investigator Shelbi Frakes at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and he is identified as:

Chad L. Crabtree

Age: 47 - White/Male

Owensboro, Kentucky.

Mr. Crabtree’s wife has been notified of the tragic accident, the coroner said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Roxana Police Department and OSHA investigators The emergency response team from the refinery also assisted at the scene.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

The coroner said an autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow.

