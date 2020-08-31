ALTON - Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn today identified the man who died from injuries suffered in a Sunday night motorcycle crash on Washington Avenue in Alton as Elvin D. Longstreet, 31, of Alton.

Longstreet was the operator of a 2004 Suzuki Sport motorcycle traveling northbound on Washington Avenue. Nonn said a 2015 Nissan sedan was traveling southbound on Washington Avenue entered the path of the decedent’s motorcycle while turning onto eastbound Moore Street resulting in the collision.

The incident was reported to 9-1-1 at 7:36 p.m. Sunday.

"The decedent was transferred from the scene by ambulance, however he was later pronounced dead in the emergency department of Alton Memorial Hospital at 8:31 p.m.," Coroner Nonn said. "The decedent sustained multiple traumatic injuries. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs remains pending at this time. The decedent was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash."

The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Alton Police Department with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

