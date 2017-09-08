EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Friday afternoon that an investigation is continuing into a crash that claimed the life of a Troy, Illinois, man Thursday, September 7, 2017.

The man involved in the crash - Thomas J. Layden, 61, of Troy, was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Anderson Hospital in Maryville at 10:02 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, after being transported from Troy-O’Fallon Road at Country Lane in Troy.

Layden was the operator of a 2015 Honda Moped that was traveling southbound on Troy-O’Fallon and had stopped to turn onto Country Lane. While stopped, his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2004 Dodge Neon operated by: Elizabeth N. McClure, 22, of Chester.

The coroner said an autopsy conducted this morning revealed that the decedent died of a fractured neck. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs remains pending at this time. The crash and death is also being investigated by the Troy Police Department with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time but are under the direction of Kirlin-Egan & Butler Funeral Home of Springfield, Illinois.

