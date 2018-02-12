ALTON - Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn announced Monday the identification of the man fatally injured in a house fire on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in the 2000 block of Amelia St. in Alton as Terry L. Wilson, 45, of Alton.

Wilson was pronounced dead at 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at the Emergency Department of Alton Memorial Hospital.

The Madison County coroner said preliminary autopsy results indicated that the decedent died as a result of smoke inhalation. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Alton Police Department. Funeral arrangements remain pending at Cathy Williams & Sons Funeral Home.