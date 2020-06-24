GODFREY - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has positively identified the victim found deceased at the scene of a residential structure fire that occurred in the late evening hours of Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Godfrey.

Nonn identified the decedent as:

Article continues after sponsor message

Robert G. Legate, 78, male, Godfrey.

Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department personnel were called to the decedent’s home in the 5100 block of Ray Drive in Godfrey at 11:01 p.m. on June 20, 2020. The decedent was found in the basement of the residence, Nonn said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:59 p.m. (06/20/2020) by Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey Wofford. The Illinois Office of State Fire Marshal investigated the scene as well and no evidence of criminal activity has been found.

An autopsy to aid in the investigation of the circumstances has been performed, but results are inconclusive pending receipt of routine toxicology testing as well as carbon monoxide screening. The autopsy yielded no evidence of foul play. The decedent was identified through the use of dental records. The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Godfrey Fire Department, and the Illinois Office of State Fire Marshal.

Funeral arrangements are the direction of Gent Funeral Home of Alton.

More like this: