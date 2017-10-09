EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn announced the identity of a man who died at the scene of an accident at Auto Butler Car Wash in Alton as Robert S. Dorsey, 42, of Wood River.

Nonn said that an autopsy has been completed in the continuing investigation of the death of a man who died Sunday, October 8, 2017. Dorsey was an employee of Auto Butler Car Wash 1706 Homer Adams Parkway Alton and was working at the time of death.

Dorsey was pronounced dead by Madison County Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Kelly Rogers at 5:15 p.m. The Alton Police Department received the initial 9-1-1 call at 4:07 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed the decedent had entered a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee in order to drive the vehicle from the auto wash garage area to a pre-designated area to be dried, the coroner said. The vehicle sped up and crossed Baron Commerce Parkway and went down a steep ravine, landing on its roof. Crews from the Alton Fire Department extricated the decedent who was found inside the vehicle. Dorsey was a long-time employee of the Auto Butler.

An autopsy conducted this morning revealed the preliminary cause of death as blunt head and chest trauma with positional asphyxia. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol will be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Cathy Williams and Sons Mortuary in Alton, Illinois.

