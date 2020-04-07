As we head into another week of social distancing and working from home, I wanted to give you an update on coronavirus response efforts and let you know about some important resources available for many of our small business owners.

Illinois Stay-at-Home Order Extended

This week, after the Administration extended federal social distancing guidelines until the end of the month, Governor Pritzker announced that he would also extend the Illinois stay-at-home order until them. As of this morning, there have been 170 confirmed cases and four deaths in our district, making it all the more important that folks continue to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible.

Paycheck Protection Program Now Accepting Applications

To all Southern Illinois small business owners: applications for the new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are now open. This program provides cash flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed loans to employers and those that use the loans to maintain payroll and benefits or meet other qualifying business expenses may have the loan forgiven. Applications can be found here.

Telephone Town Hall with Local Small Businesses

On Thursday, I hosted a telephone town hall this with over 260 Southern Illinois small businesses to discuss the CARES Act and coronavirus economic relief. Thank you to all who joined us, and to our expert guests from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, the Illinois Small Business Development Center, and the House Small Business Committee. If you weren’t able to make the call, but have questions about the different relief options available for your business, the House Small Business Committee has a guide to help you determine which program is best for you.

Madison and St. Clair Receive Funding to Combat Coronavirus

With the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our district’s worst hit counties, Madison and St. Clair, increasing every day, it is vital that we make sure our communities are prepared to combat any further spreading. Last week, Congress passed and the President signed into law the CARES Act, which included important grant programs to help strengthen these counties’ defenses. Through the CARES Act, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allotted over $3.9 million to Madison and St. Clair to improve public facilities, assist businesses, provide testing and medical equipment, and to train workers to help stop coronavirus. This grant program will make sure these counties have the additional resources needed to fight against coronavirus and to help make our communities safer.

While we have a long road ahead of us, we will make it through together. To those on the front lines, our medical professionals, first responders, grocers, and truck drivers, thank you for all you do to keep our communities safe and healthy.

