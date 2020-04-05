Listen to the story

Coronavirus cases in area counties showed an increase Sunday on Illinois Department of Public Health Department statistics.

Madison County now has 48 cases, while Macoupin County cases now stand at 5 cases.

Jersey increased to 2 cases and Calhoun has a case. Greene County has yet to record a positive COVID-19 case.

St. Clair County on Sunday has 86 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths.