EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative, Inc. announced today the addition of Julie Cheatham as a Senior Account Executive.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cheatham, a Collinsville resident, has over 10-years of experience in the communication industry including television media, governmental communications and healthcare public relations. Her diverse experience will assist in supporting the firm’s client-base with their marketing and public relations needs.

Cheatham received her bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, her master’s degree in organizational communication from Murray State University and she expects to graduate in 2019 with an additional master’s degree in public relations from Webster University.

“We are all very excited to welcome Julie as a member of our team,” said Laura Reed, Director of Public Relations at Cork Tree Creative. “Her comprehensive background in communications will serve as a valuable asset as we continue growing and expanding our client-base.”

More like this: