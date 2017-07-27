EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative, Inc. announced today the addition of Keagan Mouradian as a Graphic Designer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mouradian is a lifelong resident of Granite City and a 2016 graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design. He brings a proven design background to the Cork Tree Creative team with experience creating content and collateral for housing and automotive industries in the St. Louis market. Since joining the firm in July 2017, Mouradian has already hit the ground running with Cork Tree Creative’s diverse array of clients.

“With a can-do attitude and a keen eye for creativity, Mouradian is excited to be part of the Cork Tree Creative team. He will be a remarkable asset for the firm’s current and future client base,” said creative director, Jan Carpenter. “We are happy to add a top-notch designer and creative mind to the team who will help propel Cork Tree Creative far into the future.”

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 138 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed and has recently been awarded Best Marketing Firm and Best PR Firm by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

More like this: