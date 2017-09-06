EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative Inc. announced today the addition of Amanda Juenger as the firm’s fall intern.

Juenger, born and raised in Maryville, Ill., will graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville this fall with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and advertising. During her time at the university, she received four scholarships for academic achievement and creative expression within the Department of Mass Communications. Most recently, she was asked by the department to be the “face” of a promotional campaign to raise money for a $300,000 media convergence lab.

Article continues after sponsor message

With a background in graphic design and media advertising, Juenger will assist the firm’s staff in providing social media content, graphic and web design, advertising campaigns, and public relations services to clients throughout North America. Her background in public speaking and communication will be utilized with many of this fall’s events for the firm’s St. Louis area clients.

Co-owner and public relations director Laura Reed says Cork Tree Creative is thrilled to have such a creative and talented individual join the firm this fall. “Everyone on our team is excited to start working with Amanda. Her hard-working nature and creative mind is sure to bring a lot to the team,” remarked Reed.

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 105 Plaza Ct., Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed, and has recently been awarded Best Marketing Firm and Best PR Firm by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

More like this: