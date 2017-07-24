EDWARDSVILLE — Corey Choate successfully defended his championship while Spanky Stafford took top honors in the Seniors' championship flight on the second and final day of the 41st annual Wilbur Suhre Memorial golf tournament on Sunday at the Oak Brook Golf Club.

Choate shot an 11-under par 133 to defeat runner-up Gage Brauns by four strokes on the final day on the 6,231 yard, Par 72 course, Brauns carded a seven-under 137, while Vic Capron finished third with a two-day score of five-under 139, Kevin Pinkas was next with a four-under 140, and three players — Rich Donner, Jim Odle and Mike Wernle — each shot a three-under 141. Cole Pickett, Mike Speicher and Mike Weiler rounder out the top ten with a two-under 142.

Stafford won the championship flight of the Seniors Division, for golfers 55 and older, with a three shot win over Bill Smith and Don Gursh. Stafford carded a nine-under 135, while Smith and Gursh each shot a six-under 138. John Wooden and Curt Faas tied for the fourth spot with a four-under 140.

The tournament salutes the legacy of the late Wilbur Suhre, one of the founders of Oak Brook, and his grandson is very grateful for it.

“Oh, absolutely,” said Mike Suhre, the PGA pro at the course and Tournament Director, in an interview on the event's first day Saturday. “I was unfortunate that I never got to meet him, but I feel like that this is a way for me to somewhat pay him back, somewhat say thank you for all the things he provided me with.”

Although an overnight thunderstorm helped to cool the weather down significantly on Sunday, Suhre and the staff were ready for any heat-related problems on the course.

“We got some ice water and some cold towels out there for them,” Suhre said. “We were prepared, and actually didn't have to get the stuff out until a little bit later than we thought.”

In the A flight of the regular divison, Daymond Dollen won the group with a four-shot victory over Darren Farris. Dollen shot a two-under 142, with Farris carding a two-over 146. A three-way tie for third saw Jeremy Clark, B.J. Russell and Davis Donovan all shoot a three-over 147, while Merrick Conway and Brett Hinnen both shoot a five-over 149. Pat Trusty shot a six-over 150 to finish among the leaders.

The senior A flight saw Chuck Satterlee fire a one-over 145 to take the title by three strokes over Terry Souchek, who shot a four-over 148 for the 36 holes. Three golfers tied for third — Joe Revelle, John Kelly and Harlan Beckel — with a seven-over 151.

Over in the B flight, Jay Eihausen and Gary Brauns shared the honors with a two-over 146, one stroke better than both Roger Phillps and Keith Ritter, who tied for third with a three-over 147. Joe Kelly was next with a four-over 148, then came Kyle Hogan with a six-over 150, and Tom Brattenand Ryan Martin, who each shot a seven-over 161. In the Senior division, Mike Hogan too the flight with a 16-over 160, one shot better than Jim Lordo, who shot a 17-over 161. Dave Margherio was next with a 18-over 162, followed by Bruce Wright, who shot a 21-over 165, and Sergio Torres, with a 22-over166.

The C flight winner was Rich Rottman, whose 14-over 158 was two shots better than Neal Odle, Scott Manny and Eric Howes, each of the runners-up scoring a 16-over 160. Tim Arth was next with a 17-over 161, while Kyle Fuehne and Josh Harrison ended up tied with a 18-over 162. Joe Sink rounder out the leader board with a 19-over 163. On the Seniors' side, the winner was Mike Blase, whose 26-over 170 was three shots better than Dave Fore, who shot a 29-over 173. Otto Baumgartner, Terry Moore and Larry Mardis were next with a 31-over 175.

The D flight in the regular division was taken by Paul Caravia, who shot a 24-over 168 to win by two shots over both Scottie Cates and Scott Florini, who each shot at 26-over 170. Two golfers — Collin Kossakoski and Steve Meyer — were next at 32-over 176, while Eric Hanselman, Chris Fiala and Robb Van Putte all shot a 34-over 178. There was no D flight in the Senior divison.

The important thing is that each of the players, along with the staffers, all had fun throughout the whole weekend.

“Absolutely,” Suhre said. “That's the whole reason we do it, and I think that's the whole reason people come out and play. You know, the girls behind the counter have been here forever — well, we actually have a brand new one,” Suhre added with a laugh.

And Suhre also mentioned Linda Abert of Alhambra, a veteran staffer who was injured in a car accident and couldn't work this year's tournament.

“Linda, our lady that's been here for over 30 years, got into a really bad car accident earlier this year, and this is her favorite tournament. She's sitting at home in a neck brace, and we're thinking about her, but all the staff's been here forever, so it's kinda like a family reunion.

“(Linda's) been like a second mom to me,” Suhre also said. “She's 78 years old, and got rear ended in an accident, and she's been out since June 2nd. So we've really missed her, but she's with us in spirit.”

41st Annual Wilbur Suhre Memorial

Golf Tournament

Oak Brook Golf Club

Edwardsville, Ill.

Final Results

Regular Division

Championship Flight

Corey Choate -11 (133)

Gage Brauns -7 (137)

Vic Capron -5 (139)

Kevin Pinkas -4 (140)

Rich Donner -3 (141)

Jim Odle -3 (141)

Rich Wernle -3 (141)

Cole Pickett -2 (142)

Mike Speicher -2 (142)

Dan Weiler -2 (142)

A Flight

Daymond Dollen -2 (142)

Darren Farris +2 (146)

Jeremy Clark +3 (147)

Davis Donovan +3 (147)

B.J. Russell +3 (147)

Merrick Conway +5 (149)

Brett Hinnen +5 (149)

Pat Trusty +6 (150)

B Flight

Jay Eihausen +2 (146)

Gary Brauns +2 (146)

Roger Phillips +3 (147)

Keith Ritter +3 (147)

Article continues after sponsor message

Joe Kelly +4 (148)

Kyle Hogan +6 (150)

Tom Bratten +7 (151)

Ryan Martin =7 (151)

C Flight

Rich Rottman +14 (158)

Neal Odle +16 (160)

Scott Manny +16 (160)

Eric Howes +16 (160)Bill

Tim Arth +17 (161)

Kyle Fuehne +18 (162)

Josh Harrison +18 (162)

Joe Sink +19 (163)

D Flight

Paul Caravia +24 (168)

Scottie Cates +26 (170)

Scott Florini +26 (170)

Collin Kossakoski +32 (176)

Steve Meyer +32 (176)

Eric Hanselmann +34 (178)

Chris Fiala +34 (178)

Robb Van Putte +34 (178)

Seniors Division (55 and older)

Championship Flight

Spanky Stafford -9 (135)

Bill Smith -6 (138)

Don Gursh -6 (138)

John Wooden -4 (140)

Curt Faas -4 (140)

A Flight

Chuck Satterlee +1 (145)

Terry Souchek +4 (148)

Joe Revelle +7 (151)

John Kelly +7 (151)

Harlan Beckel +7 (151)

Ot

B Flight

Mike Hogan +16 (160)

Jim Lordo +17 (161)

Dave Margherio +18 (162)

Bruce Wright +21 (165)

Sergio Torres +22 (166)

C Flight

Mike Blase +26 (170)

Dave Fore +29 (173)

Otto Baumgartner +31 (175)

Terry Moore +31 (175)

Larry Mardis +31 (175)

More like this: