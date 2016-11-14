EDWARDSVILLE - With their focus on whole body health and supportive interaction with their patients, CORE Physical Medicine, located at #4 157 Center in Edwardsville, ensures their patients' optimal health by forming individualized treatments and listening to their unique needs.

After opening its doors on July 20, 2015, the outpatient rehabilitation facility has specialized in helping people achieve optimal health through passive and active physical therapy, chiropractic care, massage, spinal decompression and laser therapy.

"We utilize innovative treatment protocols with state-of-the-art technologies that help patients achieve their health goals expeditiously," CORE Physical Medicine Manager Kristi Calfior said. "By developing custom-made treatment plans unique to each patient, we can focus with laser precision on predictable results."

Along with Assistant Manager Kristin Portell and with the help of other employees, the entire team, which is spearheaded by Dr. Renee Edelen, works with each patient to ensure that their care is second-to-none.

"We attribute our success to listening to and understanding each patient's needs so we can offer the most effective treatment for any condition," Calfior said.

Dr. Renee Edelen graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic at Logan University in Chesterfield, Mo. She completed her undergraduate studies right in the community she serves at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, focusing on pre-medical sciences. As a student, she excelled academically and was awarded to the Dean's List. She interned at 79 Crossing Health Center in St. Peters, Mo. where she learned how to effectively diagnose and treat patients suffering from a variety of musculoskeletal conditions while perfecting her manual adjusting techniques.

In addition to her academics, she volunteered as an intern at the St. Louis Veteran's Administration Medical Center and St. Patrick's Center where she provided quality chiropractic care for veterans and those less fortunate in the community.

"Having taken care of thousands of patients with the goal of exceeding the expectations of each patient we encounter, we have created a family environment that continues to grow exponentially by referrals," Calfior said.

CORE Physical Medicine is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about CORE Physical Medicine, or to schedule a free back pain consultation, visit their website. at http://corephysicalmed.com/.

