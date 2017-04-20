ALTON - Cope Plastics, Inc., the premier distributor and fabricator of plastic sheet, rod and tube in the Midwest, headquartered in Alton, Illinois is pleased to premier a series of films that will highlight the company’s history, its people, and its future. The first of the films that will highlight the rich history of the company will be released on Thursday, April 20th at 10am on the company’s Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter pages, as well as on their website at copeplastics.com.

Cope has been working with a local video production, web and marketing consulting company, Route 3 Films, to enter the world of video marketing. With these films, Cope hopes to share with others their culture, their vision, and what makes Cope Plastics such a great place to work and do business.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two other films will be released over the next couple of months. Be sure to “Like” the Cope Plastics Facebook page for future releases.

About Cope Plastics, Inc.

Cope Plastics, headquartered in Alton, IL, is a leader in plastics fabrication and distribution serving a wide range of customers. Since its inception in 1946, Cope Plastics has grown to be the supplier of choice to over 8,000 companies involved in heavy equipment, agriculture, food service, oil & gas, aerospace, medical, transportation, and retail industries, among others. Cope Plastics prides itself on its award winning recycling programs and is one of the largest women-owned businesses in the St. Louis area.