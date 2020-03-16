Get The Latest News!

Springfield, IL – On March 11, 2020, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials arrested George W. Price, 56, and Clair E. Whiteside, 47, both of Galva, Illinois, for Methamphetamine Possession, 100 – 400 grams (Class X Felony).

The arrest occurred following the March 11 traffic stop on US 34 in Henderson County and was the result of a multi-agency investigation conducted by the ISP DCI, West Central Illinois Task Force, Blackhawk Task Force, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Monmouth Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Burlington, Iowa Police Department. Both Price and Whiteside are being lodged at the Henderson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

