ST. LOUIS - The weather Tuesday night is going to be another cool one for early August. The National Weather Service in St. Louis said another unseasonably cool night is ahead with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s. A low of 58 degrees is predicted in St. Louis; the all-time record was 56 degrees in 1974.



"There is a chance we may break record lows Wednesday morning at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis and Quincy Regional Airport," the National Weather Service said in a release.



NWS says Wednesday will be the last cool day in the area for the near future.

"Temperatures will start to warm up on Thursday and August-like conditions will return to the area by the weekend," the NWS in St. Louis said. "There is a chance for thunderstorms over Central Missouri on Friday while on Saturday there's a chance for thunderstorms across the area during the morning."

Highs Wednesday are forecast in 70s with 50s as a low. Thursday, a high of 78-85 degrees is predicted with lows of 58-66 degrees; Friday highs in of 82-87 degrees are forecast. Saturday's high returns to normal August temps at 84-92 degrees, with 64-71-degree low forecast.

